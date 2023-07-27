National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 1,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.