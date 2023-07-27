National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.76 on Thursday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Vision by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in National Vision by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

