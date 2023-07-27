National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-$2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. National Vision also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

National Vision Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,339. National Vision has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

