National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.46 million. National Vision also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 375,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

