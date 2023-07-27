Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.70-$0.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.25 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.4 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.