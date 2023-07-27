Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Nautilus Marine Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03.
About Nautilus Marine Services
Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.
