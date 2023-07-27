NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.
NYSE:NTST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 532,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
