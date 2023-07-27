New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading Up 2.2%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
