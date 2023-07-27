New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYMT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

