New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,354 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,855,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

