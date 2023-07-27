New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 51,072 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

