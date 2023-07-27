New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.