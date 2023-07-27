New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 755,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 612.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.