New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $8,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.86. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

