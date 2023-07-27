New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

