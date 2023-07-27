New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

