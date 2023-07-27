New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

