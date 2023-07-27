New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.