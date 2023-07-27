New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Safehold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.60. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $49.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Insider Transactions at Safehold

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

