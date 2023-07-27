New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.