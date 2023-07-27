New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.