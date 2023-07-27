New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

