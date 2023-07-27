New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insider Activity

Wabash National Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

