New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.