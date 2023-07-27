New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

