New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $737.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.