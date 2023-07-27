New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

