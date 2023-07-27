New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

