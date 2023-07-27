New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

