New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $968.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

