New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.