New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.41 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,993 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

