New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.68 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,642,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

