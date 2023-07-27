New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ opened at $52.96 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.98.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

