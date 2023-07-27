New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMI opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $167.00.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.