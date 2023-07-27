New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

