New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

