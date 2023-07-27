New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Trading Up 1.2 %

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

ALV opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.