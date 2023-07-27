New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,743,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Elme Communities Profile

Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

