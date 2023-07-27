New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 686 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,046,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

PLMR opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.