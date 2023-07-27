New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:AX opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

