New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in XPEL by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $77.15 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.93.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,135. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

