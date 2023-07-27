New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CXW stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.65 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

