New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 157,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

