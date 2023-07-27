New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.