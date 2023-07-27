New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at $968,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

