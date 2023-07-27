New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,205 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 36,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $540,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 36,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $540,899.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

