New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,076,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

