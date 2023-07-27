New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Select Medical by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

