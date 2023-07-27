New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

